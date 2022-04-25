The 49ers exercised Bosa's fifth-year, $17.9 million option Monday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Bosa is entering his fourth NFL season and is coming off a 15.5-sack campaign, so there was never a doubt that San Francisco would exercise the team option on the phenom's rookie contract. 49ers general manger John Lynch said the organization will explore a contract extension with Bosa and added, "we're going to do everything we can to keep him a part of the organization. He's a foundational player," Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News repots.