Bosa (groin) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa picked up a groin injury at some point during Sunday's game, which will keep him sidelined for the second half against Carolina. The two-time Pro Bowler recorded one tackle before exiting and has recorded a team-high six sacks through the first five weeks of the season, so his health status will be a major area of concern for San Francisco moving forward. With Bosa sidelined, expect Charles Omenihu, Drake Jackson and Kerry Hyder to see increased usage.