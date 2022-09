Bosa notched two tackles and one sack during Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Broncos.

Bosa had Russell Wilson under pressure on numerous occasions throughout the game, but his only sack came on the first drive of the second half and went for an eight-yard loss. Across the first three games of the season, the defensive end has 11 tackles and four sacks, putting him on pace to eclipse the career high (15.5 sacks) he set last season.