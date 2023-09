Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Bosa will be a full go for Week 2, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Bosa played just 35 snaps during Sunday's 30-7 win against the Steelers but is expected to resume his normal workload for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Rams. The 2019 first-round pick was still working his way back after he spent the majority of the offseason away from the team due to a contract holdout but is now ready to go for the rest of the season.