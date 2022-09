Bosa had five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Bears.

San Francisco's defense got off to a dominant start with two sacks and an interception in the first quarter, and Bosa dropped Justin Fields for a six-yard loss on the second sack. The 49ers sputtered on both sides of the ball in the second half and ultimately came away with a loss, but Bosa has picked up where he left off after a 15.5-sack season in 2021.