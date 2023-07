The 49ers placed Bosa (contract dispute) on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This move comes as no surprise considering Bosa didn't show up with his fellow San Francisco veterans to training camp Tuesday. He'll likely remain away from the team until he reaches an agreement on a new contract. The linchpin of the 49ers defense is coming off a whopping 34 sacks in 33 games over the last two seasons.