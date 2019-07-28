49ers' Nick Bosa: Healthy to start camp
Bosa (hamstring) was a full participant in Saturday's first training camp practice, Matt Maiocco
It's been a busy week for Bosa, who just finalized the terms for his rookie contract two days ago. The second-overall pick from this year's draft had also been dealing with a nagging hamstring, but he was seen practicing without any restrictions during Saturday's team practice. In fact, the rookie even drew praise from the team's veteran leader, Joe Staley, for his ability to disengage off the left tackle's blocks. Bosa looks to have the inside track on a starting defensive end job so long as he stays healthy this preseason.
