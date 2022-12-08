Bosa (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bosa opened Week 14 prep as a spectator during Wednesday's session, after head coach Kyle Shanahan previously said that the star pass rusher is dealing with a "hamstring irritation" that the team will work through, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. Though the 25-year-old collected a season-high three sacks and forced a fumble on just 38 defensive snaps last weekend versus Miami, his status is definitely something worth monitoring as the week goes on.