Bosa did not report for camp Tuesday as he continues his contract dispute with the 49ers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 25-year-old is coming off an 18.5-sack season, as he led the 49ers to having the best defense in the NFL on a points allowed per game basis (17.2). Bosa has yet to agree to his second contract with San Francisco, and general manager John Lynch told reporters this week he doesn't expect the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year to report to camp without a new deal.