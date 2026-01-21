The 49ers are hopeful that Bosa (ACL) will be back in time for training camp ahead of the 2026 season, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bosa underwent surgery to address his torn ACL in late September. The defensive end is progressing well in his recovery and is anticipated to be all set for the 2026 season. Before missing most of the 2025 campaign, Bosa logged 52 tackles (33 solo), including 9.0 sacks for one forced fumble, and one pass defensed for an interception over 14 games in the 2024 season. If the 28-year-old can set his body right, the ceiling of the 49ers' 2026 defense will surely climb.