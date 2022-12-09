The 49ers list Bosa as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a sore hamstring, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he's "hopeful" Bosa will be able to go Sunday, but the 49ers may wait to assess the star edge rusher in a pregame workout before ruling on his status shortly before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if Bosa plays against the Buccaneers, there's a chance he'll face a more limited snap count than usual, given that the 49ers face a quick turnaround Week 15 with a Thursday night game in Seattle.