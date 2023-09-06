Bosa and the 49ers have agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While full details aren't initially available, it sounds like Bosa will break most significant records for non-QB contracts. Micah Parsons or Justin Jefferson might challenge that within the next year or two, but Bosa has a solid case as the most valuable non-QB in the league, coming off a 2022 season in which he led the NFL in sacks (18.5), knockdowns (28) and pressures (53) while serving as the most important player on the league's best defense. With his lengthy contract dispute ending four days before San Francisco's season opener, Bosa should be available Sunday in Pittsburgh.