49ers' Nick Bosa: Light participation Wednesday
Bosa (ankle) participated in light conditioning drills Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Bosa is managing an ankle sprain suffered during practice last week. The No. 2 overall pick has now shed his walking boot and appears to have resumed a light practice workload, but remains ruled out for the preseason. If Bosa is able to keep taking steps in the right direction, it's possible that he could play Week 1.
