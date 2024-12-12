Bosa (oblique/hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams but is considered likely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 49ers will put Bosa through a pregame workout before deciding whether he'll play Thursday, but barring any setbacks, the star defensive end looks on track to put an end to his three-game absence. Bosa was listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' first two Week 15 practice reports before upgrading to limited activity Wednesday, so the 49ers could keep his snap count in check if he's cleared to play.