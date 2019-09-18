Play

Bosa (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bosa appears to still not be completely over the ankle injury that plagued him for all of the preseason despite being active for each of the first two games of his rookie season. Given that, it looks like the 49ers are just being cautious with their prized rookie defensive end, but his status should still be monitored through this week of practice.

