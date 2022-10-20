Bosa (groin) was a limited participant in the 49ers' practice Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Bosa did not practice last Wednesday or Thursday but was still listed as questionable heading into Sunday's loss against Atlanta. However, the star pass rusher ultimately remained sidelined for the contest, marking his first absence since sustaining the groin injury in Week 5. Now, the defensive end could be trending toward a return in Week 7, as Bosa said Wednesday that he's "pretty optimistic," though he'll have to see how his groin responds throughout the week of practice, per Lombardi. It will be worth monitoring Bosa's status Thursday and Friday to see if his activity increases before Sunday's tilt versus the Chiefs.