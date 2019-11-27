Play

Bosa made three tackles (two solo) and recorded a sack and a fumble recovery in Sunday night's 37-8 win over the Packers.

It was Bosa's ninth sack of the year and his first in four games, ending his longest drought of the year. He's up to 35 tackles (23 solo) this season.

