Bosa was named the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Bosa has emerged as an elite pass rusher the last two seasons, as he's combined to record 34 sacks across 33 games in that span. He was particularly dominant in 2022, when he managed 18.5 sacks across 16 contests. The 49ers are likely to make signing Bosa to a long-term extension a priority this offseason, as he's set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2023.