Bosa (knee) did not tear his ACL when he got injured during Sunday's 16-15 win over the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The defensive end suffered the injury in the first quarter and did not return. After the win, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said tests would be needed to determine a diagnosis, per Barrows. The five-time Pro Bowler has 17 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on the young season.