Bosa (knee) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bosa was limited in Tuesday's practice as he put the finishing touches on his ACL surgery recovery process. The defensive end is healthy and all set to suit up for the Week 1 divisional showdown with the Rams. Bosa's last start was in Week 3 of the 2025 season against the Cardinals, when he suffered his ACL tear. He will now return to NFL games in a different country, playing the Week 1 matchup in Melbourne, Australia.