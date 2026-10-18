Bosa (knee/calf) has been ruled out for Monday's Week 6 matchup against the Commanders, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Though the decision was made not to put Bosa on IR, he's now set to miss his fourth straight game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said early this week that the veteran edge rusher could have a chance to play against Washington, but Bosa didn't end up practicing at all. While it's not out of the question that he could return Week 7 in Atlanta, it wouldn't be surprising if San Francisco opts to hold Bosa out for that contest as well given that the 49ers have a bye Week 8.