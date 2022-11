Bosa recorded four tackles (four solo), including one sack, during Sunday's 22-16 win against the Chargers.

Bosa harassed Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for much of the night, increasing his season sack total to 9.5 while totaling four quarterback hits Sunday. The star pass rusher has now recorded at least one sack in all but one of his eight games played this season, and is currently tied with Za'Darius Smith (knee) for the second-most sacks in the NFL through 10 weeks.