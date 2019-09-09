Bosa recorded three total tackles, three quarterback hits and a sack in Sunday's 31-17 victory over Tampa Bay.

Bosa was questionable heading into Sunday's contest, but he managed to play 39 of a possible 70 defensive plays (56 percent). The rookie second-overall pick sat out of all preseason action while nursing a high ankle sprain. Bosa will seemingly continue to see at least a rotational role on San Francisco's defensive front in 2019.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories