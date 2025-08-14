Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Bosa is dealing with neck soreness and could be back at practice next week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa was held out of Thursday's training camp practice due to his neck issue. It doesn't look like he'll play against the Raiders on Saturday, but if he returns to practice next week as Shanahan suggests, then Bosa could be available to suit up for the 49ers' preseason finale against the Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 23. Bosa was limited during the second half of the 2024 campaign due to oblique and knee injuries, and he finished the regular season with 52 tackles (33 solo), including 9.0 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 14 games.