The 49ers placed Bosa (knee) on injured reserve Thursday.

Bosa torę his ACL in last Sunday's win over the Cardinals and will miss the remainder of the season. He's slated to undergo surgery Friday, as the star edge rusher suffered a clean tear of the ACL, paving the way for a relatively straightforward rehab process. Bosa turns 28 years old next month and will wrap up the 2025 campaign with 17 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across three regular-season contests. He was on his way to yet another big season on the stat sheet.