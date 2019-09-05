Bosa (ankle) is expected to play during Sunday's regular-season opener against the Buccaneers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Bosa is working his way back from a high-ankle sprain suffered before the beginning of the preseason. It's possible that the rookie out of Ohio State could see a limited snap count Week 1, but it's nonetheless positive news that Bosa is ready to take the field.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week