Bosa (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, is in line to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The hamstring injury kept Bosa off the practice field Wednesday through Friday, but it doesn't look as though it'll be significant enough to keep the NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate from suiting up Week 14. Bosa is coming off a huge three-sack effort in the Week 13 win over the Dolphins and is up to 14.5 for the season, one shy of last season's career-best total.