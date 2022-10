Bosa (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Bosa won't take the field in Week 6 after suffering the groin injury in the 49ers' Week 5 win over the Panthers. However, he returned to log a limited practice Friday, which could set him up to return in Week 7, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. San Francisco will be without several key defensive lineman against Atlanta, as Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Arik Armstead (foot) are also inactive.