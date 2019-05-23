Bosa was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain that will likely sideline him until training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A Grade 1 sprain is less severe than a Grade 2 or 3 hamstring strain. While this is a setback that isn't ideal for Bosa's rookie-year preparation, it's also far from the worst-case scenario for the 49ers and the No. 2 overall pick alike. With that said, the narrative could change if his absence lingers into training camp.