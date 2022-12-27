Bosa recorded seven tackles (five solo), including two sacks, and forced a fumble in Saturday's 37-20 win over the Commanders.

Bosa registered four quarterback hits in the victory, two of which went for sacks. The second of those takedowns resulted in a fourth-quarter Taylor Heinicke fumble that San Francisco recovered and ultimately converted to a field goal for a 10-point lead. Bosa has wreaked havoc on opposing QBs all season long -- he has at least one sack in 12 of the 14 contests in which he has played and leads the NFL with 17.5 sacks overall.