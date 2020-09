Bosa (knee) has officially been placed on IR by the 49ers.

Bosa tore his left ACL during Week 2 action and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season as a result. With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft unavailable, the likes of Kerry Hyder, Dee Ford (back) and newcomer Ezekiel Ansah are options to help fill the resulting defensive end void opposite Arik Armstead.