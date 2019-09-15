49ers' Nick Bosa: Playing Week 2
Bosa (ankle) is active for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.
The second overall pick in the 2019 draft, Bosa missed the entire preseason slate with an ankle sprain but recovered enough to earn 56 percent of the defensive snaps Week 1 at Tampa Bay, a contest in which he tallied three tackles and his first sack as a professional. The ankle issue continued to plague him this week, keeping him out of the first two practices before getting in a limited showing Friday. Considered a game-time call, Bosa will continue to gut it out against a Bengals offensive line that gave up five sacks versus the Seahawks in the regular-season opener.
