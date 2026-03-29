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49ers GM said Sunday at the NFL's league meetings that he expects Bosa (knee) to be ready for training camp, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports

Bosa suffered a torn during Week 3 last season and underwent successful surgery in late September. The 28-year-old has been trending in a positive direction since the beginning of the offseason, and it would be a significant boost for San Francisco's defense if he's ready to go for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season. In the four seasons before 2025, Bosa logged 53.5 sacks over 64 regular-season games.

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