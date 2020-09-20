site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Nick Bosa: Possible ACL tear
RotoWire Staff
Coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Bosa most likely tore his ACL during Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
If so, this would be a major hit to the 49ers defense. Look for added details on the severity of Bosa's injury after the rising young star undergoes further testing on his knee.
