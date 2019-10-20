Play

Bosa had seven tackles (five solo) and one sack in Sunday's 9-0 win over the Redskins.

Bosa not only led the 49ers' defensive in tackles, but he also totaled four tackles for a loss. The 21-year-old has 16 tackles (12 solo), four sacks and one forced fumble through six games.

