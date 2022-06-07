Bosa was at the team facilities Monday, making it very likely he attends minicamp Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bosa is expected to make his offseason debut at Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, after he was previously absent from OTAs. The defensive end is in a contract year, but he doesn't appear to be considering a holdout for a new deal like other stars in the league have done in the past. Bosa was dominant in 2021, registering 52 tackles including 15.5 sacks while forcing four fumbles and deflecting a pass over 17 contests.