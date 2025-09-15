Bosa recorded nine total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 26-21 win over the Saints.

The 27-year-old was one of three 49ers to get after the quarterback during the Week 2 win, taking down Spencer Rattler in the fourth quarter. Bosa has had an impressive start to his seventh season in the NFL, having now tallied 15 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble over two games. He's expected to remain one of the league's most productive edge rushers as the 49ers take on the Cardinals in Week 3.