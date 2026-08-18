Bosa's (knee) tendinitis symptoms have been subsiding recently, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Bosa continues to work towards a return to the field. The 49ers' defense is in desperate need of the star pass rusher's services after preseason game and joint practice failures on the defensive line. The 28-year-old is still considered week-to-week, with coach Kyle Shanahan saying Tuesday that the star is doing well. With a displayed floor of 9.0 sacks when healthy, the team will likely do whatever it takes to ensure Bosa is on the field for the regular season.

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