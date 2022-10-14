Bosa (groin) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bosa didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a groin injury he picked up during the team's blowout win over the Panthers in Week 5. However, it's not surprising to see the star pass rusher listed as questionable for Week 6 after 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa still had a chance to play Sunday despite not practicing Thursday, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.