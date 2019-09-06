While Bosa (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, coach Kyle Shanahan "feels good" about the rookie's ability to play, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Bosa has been plagued by a high ankle sprain for the last month, but after logging limited sessions during Week 1 prep, Shanahan seems confident that he'll have the 49ers' 2019 first-round pick available to start the season. If he's deemed active, Bosa may be utilized in a situational role to ease him in.