Bosa (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa was limited in practice all week, but there has not yet been anything to suggest that the rookie is going to be inactive after returning to the lineup in Week 2. Expect an update on Bosa's status to come at some point on Sunday.

