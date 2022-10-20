Bosa (groin) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Bosa logged his second limited practice in a row Thursday after missing last week's loss to Atlanta with a groin strain. The star pass rusher recorded 15 tackles and a team-high six sacks over the first five games of the season, so it's possible the 49ers are handling him with extra care as he works back from this injury. Either way, Bosa will have one more practice to increase his activity before Sunday's game against the Chiefs.