Head coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful a deal between Bosa (contract dispute) and the 49ers will be "done soon," Clayton Holloway of NFL Network reports.

Shanahan also indicated he expected to Bosa to be signed around this time, so it is unclear how sincere his optimism is. The star defensive end remains on the 49ers' reserve/did not report list as Week 1 gets closer. He has been the linchpin of San Francisco's defense over the previous two seasons, accumulating a remarkable 34 sacks in 33 games. Clelin Ferrell would be in line to fill in for him opposite Drake Jackson should he ultimately not be ready to go when the season kicks off.