Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he's hopeful a deal between Bosa (contract dispute) and the 49ers will be "done soon," Clayton Holloway of NFL Network reports.

Bosa is set to earn $17.85 million in 2023 after the 49ers exercised his fifth-year option last spring, but the star defensive end prefers to enter the final season of his rookie deal with a new contract in two. He didn't join the 49ers at any point during training camp or the preseason and remains on the 49ers' reserve/did not report list as the team's Sept. 10 season opener in Pittsburgh draws closer. Bosa has been the linchpin of San Francisco's defense over the previous two seasons, accumulating a remarkable 34 sacks in 33 games. Clelin Ferrell would be in line to fill in for him opposite Drake Jackson should Bosa remain away from the team when the season kicks off.