Bosa rejoined the 49ers for practice Thursday after being reinstated from the reserve/did not report list, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bosa had been holding out from the 49ers throughout training camp and the preseason and then missed the team's first Week 1 practice Wednesday before coming to terms with San Francisco on a five-year, $170 million contract extension. Even though he remained away from the team for the past six weeks while seeking the richest deal for a defensive player in NFL history, Bosa seemed to keep himself in game shape. Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Bosa looked to be in "top physical condition" Thursday, even though he was expected to go through no more than a limited day of practice while getting acclimated to the daily football training routine. The 49ers still plan to have the star defensive end suit up Sunday against the Steelers, and he could end up taking on something close to his normal workload if he's able to quell any remaining concerns the coaching staff might have about his conditioning following Friday's practice.