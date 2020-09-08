Bosa (leg) returned to practice Monday, confirming his strong availability against the Cardinals on Sept. 13, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.

It appears as if head coach Kyle Shanahan was correct about Bosa's expected availability for the start of the season following a bout with a minor leg injury. Barring any setbacks, look for the 23-year-old to try and build on a rookie campaign that netted him NFC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors while also nearly winning the Defensive Player of the Year award as well.