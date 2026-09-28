Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Bosa (calf) won't play this coming Sunday against the Broncos, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After Bosa strained his calf at practice last Thursday, Shanahan told Matt Barrows of The Athletic that the pass rusher would miss "a few weeks," so a second consecutive absence in Week 4 comes as no surprise. The 49ers started Ogbo Okoronkwo and Keion White at defensive end during Sunday's win versus the Cardinals and likely will continue to lean on the duo until Bosa is able to return to action.