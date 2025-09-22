Bosa (knee) is feared to have suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Sunday's win over the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bosa appears set for season-ending surgery, despite initial reports indicating that he had avoided an ACL tear after being forced out of Sunday's 16-15 win over the Cardinals. The 49ers haven't yet officially confirmed the severity of Bosa's injury, but expectations are that the team will have to proceed forward without the the five-time Pro Bowler. Schefter reports that Bosa suffered a 'clean' ACL tear, which will at least provide him a clearer rehab process as he works to get fully healthy for the 2026 season.