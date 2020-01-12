49ers' Nick Bosa: Shows up big vs. Vikings
Bosa recorded six solo tackles, two sacks and one defended pass during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
Coming off a stellar regular-season campaign, the rookie second-overall pick logged a dominant performance during Saturday's NFC divisional-round win. Bosa withstood an apparent abdominal injury that kept him on the ground for an extended period in the fourth quarter, but he managed to remain on the field. The likely defensive rookie of the year will look to keep up his momentum in next Saturday's NFC Championship Game against either the Packers or Seahawks.
