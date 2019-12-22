Play

Bosa recorded no tackles, sacks or pass breakups in Saturday's 34-31 win over the Rams.

Bosa did hit the quarterback twice, so he wasn't totally without an effect on the game. He'll try to record his 10th sack of the season Week 17 against Seattle.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends